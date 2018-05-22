Image copyright Harton & Westoe FC Image caption Dan Sirrell was described as a "lovely young lad" by team mates

A "very talented" young footballer fell into a canal and drowned during a holiday in Amsterdam.

Dan Sirrell, from Peterlee, County Durham, was in the Netherlands with friends at the time of his death.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital early on Sunday, but was later pronounced dead.

Officials at Harton and Westoe FC in South Shields, where Mr Sirrell played, described him as a "lovely young lad" who would be greatly missed.

Police in the Dutch capital are still investigating the circumstances of Mr Sirrell's death, but it is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman said: "A 21-year-old man drowned after he hit the water at the Kloveniersburgwal canal in Amsterdam.

"How exactly he landed in the water has not yet been determined."

Attempts were made to revive Mr Sirrell at the scene, but he later died in hospital.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Kloveniersburgwal canal runs through the centre of Amsterdam

A spokesman for Harton and Westoe FC, where Mr Sirrell had played for the last two seasons, said: Everyone offers the most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dan Sirrell.

"Dan will be remembered for being not only a very talented young player, but being a lovely young man liked by all at the club."

A spokesman for Newton Aycliffe Junior FC added: "He was a fantastic lad and a brilliant footballer. Just absolutely sickening news."

The Foreign Office said staff were supporting Mr Sirrell's family."

Mr Sirrell's family have launched an online funding appeal to help return his body to the UK after it emerged he did not have any travel insurance.