Image caption Nick Dunn and his sister Lisa, who campaigned to get the Chennai Six released

A man who was held in an Indian prison for four years, says he is slowly readjusting with life back home, six months after his release.

Nick Dunn from Northumberland was part of a group dubbed the Chennai Six, jailed in 2013 after Indian officials found weapons and ammunition on a ship.

They were working as guards on an anti-piracy vessel at the time.

The 32-year-old revealed he even had to ask his brother how to use a washing machine after returning home.

Mr Dunn, from Ashington, said the last six months had been "amazing" but he had found it difficult to get to grips with "the little things" at home.

"I remember putting my first load of washing in and having to ring my brother to ask him how to use the machine", he added.

"After spending four years using a bucket and hands to wash your clothes you forget these little things that you take for granted.

"The last six months have been really great, I've just been relaxing, getting used to just being home and taking each day as it comes."

The former soldier said he was planning to write a book about his ordeal after being encouraged by his family.

He said: "A lot of people have mentioned to me that I should tell the story of what happened to me and my family during the four years I was in prison.

"There are a few things in the pipeline and we're just nailing down the last few details before ink goes to paper."

Image copyright Scott Heppell/PA Wire Image caption Nick Dunn was greeted by his sister Lisa when he arrived at Newcastle Airport six months ago

He said he wanted to return to work soon and would stay in the personal security industry.

He also said he planned to seek compensation from the Indian government for wrongful imprisonment.

He added: "When it comes to compensation for what happened, I've washed my hands of the company I was working for and they have washed their hands of me.

"But when it comes to the Indian government, our lawyer told us that as we had been acquitted we could get compensation. If it takes years I think we should all get compensation."

Who were the Chennai Six?

The six men were working on the anti-piracy ship MV Seaman Guard Ohio, owned by the US-based company AdvanFort, when they were arrested in 2013.

They were held along with three Ukrainians, 14 Estonians and 12 Indians when customs officials and police found weapons and ammunition on board, which Indian authorities said had not been properly declared.

Initially the charges were quashed when the men argued the weapons were lawfully held for anti-piracy purposes and the paperwork, issued by the UK government, was in order.

But a lower court reinstated the prosecution and in January 2016 they were sentenced to five years in prison.

Image caption (From top left, clockwise) Nick Dunn, Paul Towers, Nick Simpson, Ray Tindall, John Armstrong and Billy Irving

Nick Dunn from Ashington, Northumberland

Billy Irving from Connel, Argyll

Ray Tindall from Chester

Paul Towers from Pocklington, East Yorkshire

John Armstrong from Wigton, Cumbria

Nicholas Simpson from Catterick, North Yorkshire