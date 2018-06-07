Image copyright PA Image caption Ed Sheeran is known for his attempts at tackling ticket touts

Ed Sheeran fans going to concerts in Newcastle are being warned they will not be admitted with touted tickets.

The tour promoters have cancelled almost 10,000 tickets nationally that have been bought and resold online.

Fans who used secondary market sites for the shows at St James' Park are advised to have tickets checked by concert staff beforehand.

Promoter Kilimanjaro Live said it had "made it very clear" such tickets would not be accepted.

However, it did not want fans to be disappointed, it said.

"Don't wait to be turned away and then have to queue up to be sorted, come and see us as soon as you're near the stadium and we will help,'' a spokesman said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ed Sheeran performed at BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend

The company said staff would check tickets, give advice on getting a refund and sell new, face-value tickets.

Professional ticket touts "often add huge profit margins to the face value of tickets and exorbitant additional booking fees", a spokesman said.

Fans coming to shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday should bring booking confirmation, the credit card used for purchase, matching photo ID and their ticket (not an e-ticket) in case of checks, the promoter said.

Only resales via its face-value resale site, Twickets, would be valid.