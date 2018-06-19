Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Jillian Grant's family said she had an independent spirit and did not let blindness stand in her way

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a blind woman on Christmas Day.

Jillian Grant, 38, was found dead in a flat on Tennyson Terrace in North Shields, North Tyneside.

Mark Smith, 41, of Tennyson Terrace, had denied her murder, but changed his plea at Newcastle Crown Court.

He also admitted the attempted murder of his parents in an arson attack in Heaton, Newcastle, at a previous hearing. Smith will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Ms Grant, from York Court, Wallsend, had been involved with charity work.

Her family said: "Jillian had an independent spirit, she didn't let blindness stand in her way as she took up opportunities to travel and be a speaker for the RNIB.

"Above all, she was deeply loved by her family."