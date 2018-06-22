Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at these flats on Oak Square in Redheugh, Gateshead

A fire has broken out in the doorway of a block of flats, cutting off the residents' escape route.

Firefighters sent to Oak Square in Redheugh, Gateshead at around 04:30 BST had to rescue people through windows.

Four of the nine residents have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

Bill Foster, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said "no-one could leave their property in the normal manner through the front door".

The gas and power for 190 properties in the area has been turned off as a precaution and traffic lights are also off.