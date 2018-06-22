Image caption Confetti rained down on the Quayside at the event's launch

The Great Exhibition of the North, a £5m celebration of art, culture, design and innovation from the north of England, has begun.

The event in Newcastle and Gateshead hopes to attract three million people.

It opened to the sound of steam engine whistles, part of an art installation which will then sound at 13:00 BST for each of its 80 days.

Former Chancellor George Osborne came up with the idea as part of his Northern Powerhouse scheme.

See live coverage of the launch

The line-up includes Maximo Park, Turner Prize-winning artist Lubaina Himid and Stephenson's Rocket.

Among the other highlights are John Lennon's last piano and the original Postman Pat models.

An 80m-long fountain - said to be the UK's largest water sculpture - will feature in the evening opening ceremony.

Image caption Crowds were gathered in anticipation of the opening

Project director Mungo Denison said: "We want to surprise people; we don't think they will have seen something like this before.

"We are looking forward to blowing people away."

The exhibition's executive director, Carol Bell, said its legacy would be "relationships and partnerships".

"So new collaboration that has come as a result of the Great Exhibition of the North that might lead to new content, new ideas, new development. That's what it's all about."

Many of the anticipated visitors are expected to be from outside the region, with tourism experts predicting it will bring £184m into the local economy.

The event hit a setback when BAE Systems withdrew its sponsorship following complaints from artists.

An "alternative" event, The Other Exhibition of the North, has also been set up, which organisers say is aimed at being "broader and more diverse".