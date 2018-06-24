Police find man dead inside Wallsend house
- 24 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man's body has been found inside a house on Tyneside.
The 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Brussels Road, Wallsend, police said.
Emergency services were called out just after 13:00 BST on Saturday after Northumbria Police "received a report of concern for the man", a force spokesperson said.
Detectives are trying to establish how the man died and have not yet released his name.