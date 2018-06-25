Image copyright Darren Bonner Image caption Garage worker Darren Bonner died as a result of lack of oxygen to his brain

A man discovered dying in a shallow grave was put in a headlock to "calm him down" before he fell unconscious, a court has heard.

Darren Bonner, 24, died two weeks after he was found naked and semi-conscious in a field in Cresswell in July 2017.

Richard Spottiswood said he put Mr Bonner into a headlock during an argument when they went to bury guns and he never intended for him to die.

Mr Spottiswood, 34, of Jarrow, denies murder at Newcastle Crown Court.

Image caption Darren Bonner was discovered in a beauty spot near a caravan site

Giving evidence, Mr Spottiswood said he met Mr Bonner in 2016 when he went to buy equipment for growing cannabis, and later gave him a job in his garage - the pair also grew cannabis to sell.

They became friends, and went on holiday to a caravan site in Cresswell in July 2017.

A row broke out when he suspected Mr Bonner was spying for a rival drug gang.

Mr Spottiswood told the court he put Mr Bonner into a headlock "to calm him down", and he never intended for him to die.

It lasted about 20 seconds, then "he went heavy and wasn't breathing".

"I thought he was dead," he said.

The trial continues.