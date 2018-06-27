Man critical after Chopwell house blast
A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an explosion at a house in a Tyneside village.
The 47-year-old was found with burns outside a property on Tees Street, in Chopwell, Gateshead, shortly after 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
A second man, aged 44 and who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis.
Northumbria Police said their investigation is at an early stage and the house is being preserved as a crime scene while inquiries continue.