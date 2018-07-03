Image copyright Louis Smith Image caption The water main burst on Scotswood Road in the west of Newcastle

A burst water main has forced road closures and caused major disruption in Newcastle.

An area around the burst, on Scotswood Road, has been flooded.

City centre shops and restaurants were shut after water supplies failed and the Eldon Square shopping centre was evacuated but later reopened.

Northumbrian Water said there was either no water or low pressure in the vast majority of Newcastle and large areas of Gateshead.

Northumbrian Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it appreciated customers' patience.

Image caption Shoppers were asked to leave Eldon Square while it checked sprinklers

"We are working to get it resolved as soon as possible," a spokesperson said.

"People living in the Newcastle and Gateshead areas may notice low pressure or a disruption to their supplies until we get this resolved," the company said.

"In order to allow us to safely work in the area a section of Scotswood Road between the Scotswood Bridge and B&Q has been closed in both directions."

Eldon Square management said they had had to temporarily close the shopping centre to carry out checks on their sprinkler system.

Image copyright Christina Francotte Image caption The burst meant road and shop closures across the city