A former Newcastle United youth coach has been jailed for 20 years after being convicted of a string of sex abuse offences spanning 25 years.

George Ormond, 62, coached a grassroots football club in the 1970s and 1980s before going on to work for United's youth system in the 1990s.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he used his "position of power" to abuse 18 boys and young men between 1973 and 1998.

He was convicted of 35 charges of indecent assault and one of indecency.

Ormond, who the court was told has been living at temporary addresses in Gateshead, was cleared of two further charges following a six-week trial.

The jury was told Ormond "manipulated his position" and held out a "glittering future" to young players, but could block their progress if they stood up to him.

He would indecently touch boys while massaging them or treating them for injuries and insist they not wear anything under their shorts, then check they had followed the rule.

Judge Edward Bindloss said: "Over a 25-year period, George Ormond was a man wholly preoccupied with sex who used his position as a respected football coach to target boys and young men in his care."

In 2002 Ormond was jailed for six years after being found guilty of abusing seven boys under 16 between 1975 and 1999.