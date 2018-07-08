Image copyright Craig Connor / NNP Image caption The Gurkhas run the race as part of their training

Two hundred Gurkhas have run alongside 5,000 competitors in the 10th annual Great North 10k.

The soldiers from Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire take part in the Gateshead race every year as part of their armed forces training.

Chris Steele and Gemma Steel won the men's and women's races with times of 33:16 and 35:22 respectively.

More than half of the runners plan to take part in the Great North Run in September.

Image copyright Craig Connor / NNP Image caption The man in the Big Pink Dress is well known on the region's runs

The 10k started in Sunderland in 2009 and moved to Gateshead in 2011.

Competitors now run along the Newcastle and Gateshead quayside to Gateshead International Stadium.

Image copyright Richard Rayner/ NNP Image caption Water sprays were provided to cool runners down

Chris Steele was followed in the men's race by Conrad Franks from Gateshead Harriers with a time of 33:23. John Clifford of Evenwood Road Runners came third with 34:22.

Danielle Smythe came in more than two minutes after long-distance runner Gemma Steel with a time of 37:57, followed by Mary Ferrier with 39:59.

Image copyright Richard Rayner/ NNP Image caption British long-distance runner Gemma Steele from Charnwood Athletics Club won the women's race with a time of 35:22

Image copyright Richard Rayner /NNP Image caption Chris Steele won the men's race in a time of 33:16