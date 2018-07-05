Image copyright Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The man was on his way to buy breakfast when he became trapped

A man had to be rescued by firefighters after he became stuck in melted Tarmac.

The unidentified 24-year-old dialled 999 after his left leg sank "thigh deep" into the road on a back lane in the Heaton area of Newcastle, leaving him unable to move.

Fire officers had to dig around him with a hammer and chisel before they were able to ease out his trapped limb.

They put his lack of injury to his foot or ankle down to him wearing "his granddad's Dr Martens".

Image copyright Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The hot weather was blamed for the Tarmac melting

A spokesman for the fire service blamed the current heatwave, and said: "During the good weather please be mindful things like this can happen - be more aware when you're walking around."

It comes as a bin lorry sank into a road in Newbury, Berkshire.