The 18-year-old targeted lone women on paths by the River Wear in Durham

A flasher who disturbed female joggers by running naked next to them has admitted indecent exposure, after being caught thanks to an empty sweet packet.

The 18-year-old man hid on a stretch of paths near the River Wear in Durham city centre and preyed on lone women.

Dressed only in trainers, he would run alongside the women after spying on them from bushes.

The man, who has not been named by police, will take part in a four-month "intervention programme".

A dozen women reported seeing him near Durham Rowing Club and the Maiden Castle sports complex between 18 April and 18 June.

CCTV hunt

The breakthrough came when an officer found an area on a disused railway bridge which the man used to spot his victims.

An empty Haribo packet and shop receipt discovered nearby allowed police to pinpoint the moment the sweets were bought and scour CCTV for an image of the suspect.

The force then traced him to a city centre address, where he was arrested and later admitted the offences.

Sgt Kay Howarth, of Durham City Police, described it as "an unusual case" and said his behaviour must have been "very alarming" for his victims.