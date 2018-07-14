Image copyright Women's Banner Group Image caption The banner is made up of 12 panels, each designed by a different group

The 134th Durham Miners Gala is taking place, featuring a banner celebrating the work done by women around County Durham during the miners' strikes.

Although there have been women's banners in the parade before, this is the first to be officially affiliated to the Durham Miners' Association.

The annual event is one of the largest trade union gatherings in Europe.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn will make a speech, calling for children to be taught in school about workers' rights.

He will say that many of the things we now take for granted, like weekends and paid holidays, have only been won by people coming together to demand change.

The Big Meeting, as it is known, is a commemoration of Durham's mining industry, and the newest banner reflects women's contribution.

Image caption The new banner will join dozens of more traditional ones in the procession through the city centre

Laura Daly, who founded the Women's Banner Group, said: "It started out because women have always marched in the gala, always supported people.

"And thinking about the things women had done, it was 'hang on a second, shouldn't we give them a bit of recognition?'.

"The 100th anniversary of women getting the vote seemed the right time, and the gala was the best place because it's all about community and solidarity."

'Fly away'

The group was set up in November, and raised money through a crowdfunding campaign, and other money-raising events, before the banner was given the thumbs up by the Durham Miners' Association.

She said: "We were invited to the miners' association banner meeting, which was a bit intimidating as it was full of older men, but they were really, really supportive."

As well as agreeing affiliation for the banner they also offered practical advice.

"They gave us training on how to carry a banner", she said.

"You've got to get the hand position correct or it's too tiring, and go with any gust of wind or you'll fly away."

After taking part in the parade the new banner will be "blessed" at Durham Cathedral.