Sunderland Parade of Sail marks Tall Ships festival end
- 14 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Tall ships have set sail from Sunderland at the end of a five-day festival.
More than 50 ships from 16 different countries took part in the maritime event, which attracted more than a million visitors.
HRH Princess Anne paid an official visit, and there were a number of land-based entertainments and activities.
The ships left the River Wear in a Parade of Sail and headed off to Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.