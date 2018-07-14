Tyne & Wear

Sunderland Parade of Sail marks Tall Ships festival end

  • 14 July 2018
Parade of Sail Image copyright NNP
Image caption The five-day event attracted more than a million visitors

Tall ships have set sail from Sunderland at the end of a five-day festival.

More than 50 ships from 16 different countries took part in the maritime event, which attracted more than a million visitors.

HRH Princess Anne paid an official visit, and there were a number of land-based entertainments and activities.

The ships left the River Wear in a Parade of Sail and headed off to Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.

Image copyright NNP
Image caption Crowd lined Roker Pier to wave the vessels off
Image caption The ships' crews paraded through Sunderland
Image copyright NNP
Image caption The Christian Radich is one of Norway's best-known sailing ambassadors

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites