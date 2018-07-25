Image copyright Northumbrian Water Image caption Chester Road in Sunderland has been flooded due to a burst water main

A burst water main has caused flooding on two streets in Sunderland.

Northumbrian Water has said they are on site at Chester Road and St Mark's Road, between Sunderland Royal Hospital and The University of Sunderland.

Fire crews were on the scene at 06:15 BST and police have closed the roads and set up diversions.

Northumbrian Water said: "We are aware of a large burst in this area which may cause low pressure or no water for some customers."

Fire crews are currently dealing with a fractured water main on Chester Road jct with St Marks Road, Sunderland. The road will be closed for the forseeable future whilst authorities work to rectify the problem. It may be advisable to avoid the area or use alternative routes. — Tyne and Wear FRS (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) July 25, 2018

Diversions have been set up via Kayll Road and Hylton Road to the city centre or Ormonde Street, Barnes Park Road and Durham Road.

Northumbria Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.