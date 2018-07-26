Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption John Potter disappeared from HMP Sudbury on Tuesday

A convicted killer with a "born to raise hell" tattoo on his neck who absconded from prison has been arrested.

John Potter, who disappeared from HMP Sudbury on Tuesday, was arrested in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, earlier.

He was sentenced to life in prison 2008 for murdering his friend John Hudson in Newburn, Newcastle, The Journal reported.

He is now in custody, Derbyshire Police said.

Potter stabbed his flatmate Mr Hudson, 48, to death in Millfield Close in September 2007.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 12 and a half years before he can be considered for parole.