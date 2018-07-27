Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Connor Jary had been drinking all day when he carried out the attack

A man who left a father-of-two in a coma with a one-punch attack has had his jail term extended by 18 months after the victim's death.

Connor Jary, 20, was already serving a three-year jail term for grievous bodily harm on Calvin McLellan.

Mr McLellan died last year after spending eight months in a coma following the attack in August 2016.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Jary, from South Shields, admitted manslaughter and had his sentence extended.

The court heard Jary, of Moreland Road, had been drinking all day when he carried out the attack in the early hours of 6 August 2016.

Mr McLellan was standing outside a pizza shop in Mile End Road, South Shields, when he was punched to the ground.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Calvin McLellan suffered brain injuries and died eight months after the attack

He suffered catastrophic damage to his brain and spent eight months in a coma before dying in April 2017.

Jary had admitted GBH three months in January 2017 and was jailed for three years.

Det Sgt Dave Henderson, of Northumbria Police, said after the latest hearing: "Alcohol is so often a factor in one-punch incidents and this is another example of the severe consequences of drinking too much and overstepping the mark.

"Mr McLellan's tragic death is the sad reality of what can happen as a result of a single punch - split-second actions can lead to devastating life-long consequences."