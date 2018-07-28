Image copyright PA Image caption The Red Arrows once again delighted onlookers as part of the launch on Friday

Thousands of people have gathered for the second day of the 30th annual Sunderland Airshow, with organisers hoping for improved weather.

The Red Arrows got the ever-popular event under way on Friday with a colourful flypast above the city's newly built Northern Spire Bridge.

However, heavy rain and lightning storms meant the opening night's programme was curtailed.

Hundreds of thousands of people will attend across three days.

An RAF Typhoon team took to the air above Seaburn after the Red Arrows on Friday before a fireworks display brought proceedings to a halt.

Early rain on Saturday gave way to blue skies with an RAF Chinook due to be on show along with the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team.

A Battle of Britain memorial flight featuring a Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane was called off, though, and will not be staged this weekend.