Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a suspected stabbing.

The man's body was found in Mayfair Gardens, Gateshead, after police were alerted by a member of the public at about about 14:30 BST on Wednesday.

A Northumbria force spokesman said two men aged 20 and 21 remained in custody as inquiries continued.

He added it was believed those involved were known to each other and there was "no wider threat to the public".

Police appealed for witnesses who were in the Mayfair Gardens area to come forward.