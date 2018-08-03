Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 21-year-old was found stabbed to death at an address in Deckham

A 21-year-old man found stabbed to death at an address in Gateshead has been named.

Jonathan Carr was found dead at a property in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, after police were alerted by a member of the public on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said two men aged 20 and 21 had been arrested on suspicion of murder and were being questioned.

The force also said it was treating the death as an "isolated incident".

Image copyright Adam Gordon Image caption Forensic teams have been at the scene

Det Ch Insp Aelf Sampson said: "We recognise that the local community in Deckham will be concerned that a young man has been killed on their doorstep.

"I want to reassure residents that we are treating this as an isolated incident and that we do believe those involved are known to each other."