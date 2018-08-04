Tyne & Wear

Scott Pritchard murder: Woman in court over 2004 death

  • 4 August 2018
Scott Pritchard Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Scott Pritchard died in 2004 of head injuries after being attacked in the street, police say

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager in Sunderland 14 years ago.

Scott Pritchard, 19, was found with serious head injuries outside his home in Lyndsay Close, Hendon, in January 2004 and later died in Sunderland Royal Infirmary.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Karen Tunmore, 36, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody.

She did not enter a plea and will next appear before the court on 20 August.

