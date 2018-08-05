Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jonathan Carr's body was found at an address in Deckham

Two men have been charged with murdering a 21-year-old man who was found dead in Gateshead.

The body of Jonathan Carr was found at a flat in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, on Wednesday.

Daniel Smith, of Cotemede, Wardley, Gateshead, and Steven Morrison of no fixed address, have been charged with his murder.

The pair, both 30, have been remanded in custody to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.