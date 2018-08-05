Deckham death: Two men charged with body in flat murder
- 5 August 2018
Two men have been charged with murdering a 21-year-old man who was found dead in Gateshead.
The body of Jonathan Carr was found at a flat in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, on Wednesday.
Daniel Smith, of Cotemede, Wardley, Gateshead, and Steven Morrison of no fixed address, have been charged with his murder.
The pair, both 30, have been remanded in custody to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Monday.