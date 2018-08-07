Image copyright Google Image caption The Mariners are in the Premier Division of the Northern Premier League after their third promotion in a row

Non-league football fans in the north-east could be able to drink alcohol in their club's bar from 07:00 if a licensing bid is approved.

South Shields FC wants to open its clubhouse for supporters waiting for coaches taking them to away games.

It would then close at 09:00, when the buses leave, until its normal opening time of 11:00.

Comments on the application can be submitted to South Tyneside Council until 30 August.

Third promotion

The club said it was not prepared to comment on the application at this stage, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Under the proposals the bar could open for any away match on any day of the week but only for those with tickets to travel.

As well as alcohol, it would sell food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Mariners are currently in the Premier Division of the Northern Premier League, after their third promotion in a row in April.