Image caption Some of those concerned that their data has been compromised are South Tyneside councillors

A row has broken out at a Labour Party branch over a potential data breach.

Members of the South Shields Constituency Labour Party were sent an email about upcoming events purportedly from branch secretary John Anglin, but actually from another email account.

Mr Anglin said he was having trouble sending emails, sought help from someone and used their address.

This led to fears members' data was compromised but party bosses said they were "assured" it had been destroyed.

It emerged the emails were sent from the address of an employee of a lobbying firm, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Mr Anglin said: "The gentleman I was talking to is really good on computers.

"I was having trouble with mine and I was trying to find out how to send it [the email], but I sent it with his email and not mine."

Investigation 'shut down'

South Shields Constituency Labour Party (SSCLP) said in a statement that an investigation had been carried out and "the people involved" had accepted responsibility and would be given extra training.

South Tyneside councillor Angela Hamilton said: "I think it's a non-response, they've done absolutely nothing.

"They've just taken the word of John Anglin that it was his mistake, but they haven't considered the impact on individuals."

Emma Lewell-Buck, the Labour MP for South Shields, said: "I'm angry the investigation has been shut down and I'm angry with what's happened to the data.

"Members might not even know their data has been compromised."

A SSCLP spokesperson said: "As soon as we were alerted to this incident we suspended all access to data in this area and undertook a full investigation.

"We believe this to be a one-off limited sharing of data and have sought and received assurances that the data in question has been destroyed."