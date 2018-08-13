Image caption An undercover trading standards officer visited Mumbai Flavours

An Indian takeaway has been fined for failing to inform customers when its meals contained nuts.

Mumbai Flavours restaurant in Alnwick, Northumberland, was visited by an undercover trading standards officer as part of a sampling survey.

Despite stating that it was for someone with a peanut allergy, nuts were found to be present in the food.

Alnwick Indian Restaurant, trading as Mumbai Flavours, was fined £8,000 by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

During a previous hearing, the company had admitted an offence against Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations.

David Sayer, from Northumberland Council's trading standards department, said: "The judge classified this a very high risk, high culpability offence.

"The message we'd like to get out to takeaway owners is that advice is available.

"You should contact your local council if you have any doubt whatsoever - we'd much rather talk to you than prosecute you."