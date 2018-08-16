Image copyright County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Servi Image caption It is thought the female tawny owl had been hit by a car

A "dazed and confused" tawny owl had to be rescued by fire crew in County Durham.

It is believed the bird, which was found on the ground behind a shop in Stanhope, may have been hit by a car.

A crew from Spennymoor was called out on Wednesday and contacted a local falconer, who is now looking after the owl until it recovers.

A spokesman for the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service described it as "owl in a day's work".