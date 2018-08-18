Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Flooding caused by burst water pipe in Newburn

The reopening of a bridge damaged by a water main burst has been delayed until the end of September.

Newburn Bridge, in Newcastle, has been closed to vehicles since May.

Northumbrian Water said construction work was being brought to a halt to allow electrical cables to be moved.

It was initially estimated the repairs would take two months following the "catastrophic burst", which saw cars parked on nearby streets submerged before engineers stemmed the flow.

'Unforeseen essential work'

A spokesman for the firm said it had been "working non-stop to try and safely repair and reconstruct the bridge".

He added: "Repairs to the water main are essentially complete although we have found some electrical cables that need to be moved before we can safely continue with the construction work.

"While this will take extra time to do and delay the opening of the bridge, it's unforeseen essential work needed to protect the public and our staff."

Pedestrians have been able to continue using the 120-year-old bridge

Twenty nearby homes were evacuated after the pipe burst during the morning of Monday 21 May.

Pedestrians have been able to use the 120-year-old bridge, which links Newburn and Blaydon, since shortly after the burst.