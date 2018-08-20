Image caption The shooting took place on the evening of 6 June 2015

Two men have been found not guilty of conspiracy to murder following a shooting outside a Newcastle nightclub.

A bouncer at Tup Tup Palace was seriously injured when a man opened fire with a sawn-off shotgun in 2015.

John Sayers, 54, and Michael Dixon, 50, both from Walker, were cleared by a jury at the Old Bailey in London.

Dixon was found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, and Sayers convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Michael McDougall, 50 and of no fixed address, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Russell Sturman, 26 and of Gosforth, was cleared of assisting an offender.

Sayers, who was cleared of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, will be sentenced alongside Dixon and McDougall on 21 September.

The trial was told doorman Matthew McCauley was "lucky to survive" following the shooting, which also injured two other people.