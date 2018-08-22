Police shock when snake handed in to officers in Newcastle
- 22 August 2018
A 6ft albino corn snake has been handed in to police after a woman found it on a Newcastle street.
The passerby and her friend caught the animal in an alley off Dean Street and put it in a cardboard box, before handing it in to Forth Banks station.
Officers have named the slithering snake Sandra and it has since been collected by the RSPCA.
A police spokesman said: "Hopefully the RSPCA can find out where it came from and return the snake to its owners."