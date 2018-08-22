Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The RSPCA is now trying to find Sandra the snake's real owners

A 6ft albino corn snake has been handed in to police after a woman found it on a Newcastle street.

The passerby and her friend caught the animal in an alley off Dean Street and put it in a cardboard box, before handing it in to Forth Banks station.

Officers have named the slithering snake Sandra and it has since been collected by the RSPCA.

A police spokesman said: "Hopefully the RSPCA can find out where it came from and return the snake to its owners."

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The undaunted woman and her friend managed to get the snake into this box