Image copyright Arena Racing Company Image caption The plans will transform Newcastle Racecourse into a "world class sporting venue"

Plans for a multi-million-pound redevelopment of Newcastle Racecourse have been unveiled.

Arena Racing Company, which owns the High Gosforth Park site, wants to build a large events centre.

There are also plans for "high quality residential accommodation", a bar and restaurant, and a refurbishment of the listed Brandling House building.

Residents have been invited to submit their views, and the plans will be on show before the next race meeting.

Image copyright Arena Racing Company Image caption The development will "provide a boost to the local economy"

David Williamson, executive director of Newcastle Racecourse, said "Our plans will complete the transformation of Newcastle Racecourse into a world class sporting venue, with brand new facilities for racegoers including bars, restaurants and hospitality suites alongside significant upgrades for owners and trainers as well as the accommodation for racing staff.

"It will provide a significant boost to Newcastle's local economy and help create a number of jobs."

"We very much look forward to hearing people's views on the plans, and welcome feedback at the exhibition on 31 August."