Image caption The Reverend Peter McConnell denies any inappropriate contact with the student

A vicar accused of groping a man during a flight has dismissed the accusation as "idiotic", a court has had heard.

The Reverend Peter McConnell said he chatted with the male student and gave him his email address but did not touch him on the flight from Philadelphia to Heathrow in March 2017.

The 63-year-old of Longhorsley, Northumberland, denies sexual assault.

He told Newcastle Crown Court that "no idiot" would commit such an act on a busy aeroplane.

He said: "What sort of idiot would do something like this when there are three rows of passengers alongside and in front of you?

"No-one would take the risk."

'Not drunk'

The trial heard that during his police interview, Mr McConnell said he and the man got on well during the flight discussing jobs, travel and their disdain for Donald Trump.

The court also heard that when the plane landed they shook hands and the defendant gave the man his email address because he was not trying to "conceal" anything.

He said he had drunk four small bottles of wine during the flight, but was not drunk, the court heard.

Image caption Mr McConnell told the court the pair got on well during the flight and shook hands when it landed

Earlier in the hearing, Prosecutor Andrew Espley said that as the British Airways flight approached the UK, the student awoke to discover Mr McConnell groping him under a blanket.

The court was told Mr McConnell asked "is that not alright?" and then blamed his actions on the alcohol he had drunk and "asked for forgiveness".

The trial continues.