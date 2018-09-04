Image caption Ryan Thompson died on Gregson Street in Sacriston

A man who died from stab wounds has been named by police.

Ryan Thompson, from Sacriston in County Durham, was attacked at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.

The 25-year-old died from a chest wound at the scene on Gregson Street in the village.

Richard Alexander Lee, 25, of Viola Crescent, Sacriston, has been charged with Mr Thompson's murder and remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released while investigations continue.