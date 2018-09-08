Image copyright NNP Image caption The quayside was awash with colour as the first youngsters set off on the Mini Great North Run

Thousands of people have descended on Newcastle and Gateshead quaysides as the Great North Run weekend gets under way.

The Mini and Junior Great North Runs saw 8,500 youngsters register.

Track and field events will also be staged as part of the Great City Games, with London 2012 Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford competing in his final event before retirement.

About 57,000 entries were submitted for Sunday's Great North Run.

Although not all of those will take to the start line, organisers estimate the event will see the largest number of finishers in its history.

About 25,000 people are expected to watch the Great City Games.

Other leading names taking part include double Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock who will be returning to competitive action in the T44 100m.

Additionally, the Great North 5k will get under way at 17:00 BST.

Image copyright NNP Image caption Runners lined up on the Newcastle side of the River Tyne ahead of the race start

In Sunday's Great North Run, which sees participants complete a 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will be bidding for a fifth-consecutive victory.

The women's competition sees Kenya's 2016 champion Vivian Cheruiyot start as favourite, while Britain's David Weir is in a similar position ahead of the men's wheelchair race.

Former long-distance runner Kathrine Switzer will be one of four official starters of the event.

She defied convention in 1967 when she became the first woman to officially register and compete in the Boston Marathon.

She also took part a visual performance celebrating the end of the Great Exhibition of the North on Friday.