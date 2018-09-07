Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Joan Hoggett died in hospital after suffering stab wounds

A man has been charged with murder after a 62-year-old shop worker was stabbed in Sunderland.

Joan Hoggett was found with serious injuries at the One Stop Shop on Sea Road at about 22:40 BST on Wednesday. She died later in hospital.

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday.

Residents in the area paid tribute to Ms Hoggett, describing her as a "lovely and helpful lady".

A Northumbria force spokesman said a large police presence would remain in the Sea Road area throughout the weekend.

He said: "Our thoughts go out to Joan's family at this terribly difficult time. We have specialist officers on hand to offer them any support they may need."