Sunderland shop worker murder: Teenager appears in court
- 8 September 2018
A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a shop worker.
Joan Hoggett, 62, was stabbed at the One Stop Shop on Sea Road in Sunderland at about 22:40 BST on Wednesday.
She was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.
Appearing before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court, Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, was remanded in custody. A bail hearing was set for Tuesday.
A further court hearing was scheduled for 5 October.