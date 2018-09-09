Image copyright PA Image caption Mo Farah delighted fans with a customary "Mobot" pose as he crossed the finish line in last year's race

About 57,000 people are set to take to the start line for the 2018 Great North Run.

Organisers said a record number of people were expected to complete the 13.1 mile event, which begins in Newcastle and ends in South Shields.

Sir Mo Farah is bidding for a record-breaking fifth victory in the men's race.

Celebrities taking part include pop singer Olly Murs, news presenter Sophie Raworth and TV star Scarlett Moffatt.

Thousands of cheering spectators will line the route, while the Red Arrows will soar above the Tyne Bridge in their annual flypast.

First held in 1981, the half-marathon has grown from an initial 12,000 runners.

New Zealand's Jake Robertson will once again challenge Farah in the men's elite race following his second-place finish last year.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jake Robertson and Magdalyne Masai were all smiles at the finish line

Last year, Robertson proposed to his girlfriend Magdalyne Masai from Kenya who had just finished fourth in the women's elite race.

Kenya's 2016 champion Vivian Cheruiyot starts as favourite for this year's women's event, while Britain's David Weir is expected to be first across the line in the men's wheelchair race.

Saturday saw thousands of fans line the banks of the River Tyne for the Junior and Mini Great North Runs, Great North 5k and the Great North City Games.

Long jumper Greg Rutherford bid an emotional farewell to the sport after finishing third in his final event.

He retired having won every major title, including gold at the 2012 Olympics.