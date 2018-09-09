The streets and skies above Tyneside were awash with colour as thousands took part in the 2018 Great North Run.

About 57,000 people registered to take part in the annual half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields.

As ever, fun-runners followed in the footsteps of the world's elite distance athletes with Sir Mo Farah sealing a record-breaking fifth victory in the men's event.

The Olympian reached the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 26 seconds - while many others had only just crossed the start line back in Newcastle.

Image copyright NNP Image caption As has become an annual tradition, the Red Arrows soared above the Tyne Bridge as thousands of runners made their way across

Image copyright NNP Image caption Under grey skies, thousands of runners passed the start line

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Mo Farah made this fan's day by snapping a selfie after sealing his record win

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Fans lined the route with some making themselves more comfortable than others

Image copyright NNP Image caption Pop singer Olly Murs was one of the celebrities taking part

Image copyright NNP Image caption Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach TV star Vicky Pattinson was among the starters

Image copyright PA Image caption Runners raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for a variety of charities

Image copyright PA Image caption Fancy dress runners made a splash with their inventive outfits