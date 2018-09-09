Tyne & Wear

The Great North Run 2018: In pictures

  • 9 September 2018

The streets and skies above Tyneside were awash with colour as thousands took part in the 2018 Great North Run.

About 57,000 people registered to take part in the annual half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields.

As ever, fun-runners followed in the footsteps of the world's elite distance athletes with Sir Mo Farah sealing a record-breaking fifth victory in the men's event.

The Olympian reached the finish line in an impressive 59 minutes and 26 seconds - while many others had only just crossed the start line back in Newcastle.

Image copyright NNP
Image caption As has become an annual tradition, the Red Arrows soared above the Tyne Bridge as thousands of runners made their way across
Image copyright NNP
Image caption Under grey skies, thousands of runners passed the start line
Image copyright PA
Image caption Sir Mo Farah made this fan's day by snapping a selfie after sealing his record win
Image copyright Rex Features
Image caption Fans lined the route with some making themselves more comfortable than others
Image copyright NNP
Image caption Pop singer Olly Murs was one of the celebrities taking part
Image copyright NNP
Image caption Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach TV star Vicky Pattinson was among the starters
Image copyright PA
Image caption Runners raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for a variety of charities
Image copyright PA
Image caption Fancy dress runners made a splash with their inventive outfits
Image caption And many saw it as a chance to have some fun

