Image caption Albert Dryden was jailed for life following the shooting

A man who shot dead a planning officer in view of TV cameras to protect an illegally built bungalow has died in a care home a year after being freed.

Albert Dryden gunned down Derwentside Council planning officer Harry Collinson, in Butsfield, County Durham, in June 1991.

He was convicted of murder and the attempted murder of a solicitor.

Dryden was released from prison last year after suffering a stroke and died aged 77 in a care home at the weekend.

Dryden was also convicted of wounding a police officer and a BBC journalist.

Dryden opened fire on Mr Collinson and a solicitor, Michael Dunstan, as they led a council operation to demolish the bungalow he had built on a smallholding down a country lane.

When Mr Collinson, a 46-year-old divorced father of two, fell wounded into a ditch, Dryden hit him with two further shots.

During the trial at Newcastle Crown Court in April 1992, the former steelworker claimed he was mentally unwell and not responsible for his actions - a claim that was rejected by the jury.

The Parole Board released Dryden on "compassionate grounds" in 2017 after a stroke left him disabled and unable to speak.