Image copyright Google Image caption Two pedestrians were stuck by the car outside The County hotel in Walker

One man has died and another person is in a serious condition in hospital after they were hit by a car which had been pursued by police.

Officers attempted to stop a VW Passat in the Walker area of Newcastle at about midnight on Sunday but the car drove off.

Two pedestrians were later struck outside The County hotel on Walker Road.

A 54-year-old man died and a second person was badly injured, police said.

Image caption Flowers have been left at the scene

Three people in the car were also taken to hospital, one of whom is described as suffering from serious injuries.

Police had initially been called to reports of damage to two abandoned vehicles with their windscreens smashed in the Walker area at about 22:00 BST.

Their inquiries linked the damage to the Passat, which officers then spotted being driven nearby, a force spokesman said.

"Officers signalled for it to stop, and a short pursuit began, but the Passat drove off and officers lost sight of the vehicle," he continued.

The Passat then hit the pedestrians, but police were not pursuing it at the time of the collision.

The case has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as "a matter of course", the spokesman said.