Image caption The bodies were discovered at a house on Shrewsbury Crescent

A woman who was found dead in a house along with her husband is suspected to have been murdered, police have said.

The bodies of Kay Michelle Martin, 49 and Alan Matthew Martin, 53, were discovered at a house on Shrewsbury Crescent, Sunderland, on 20 September.

Northumbria Police said they had gone to the house amid reports of concern for a woman's welfare.

A spokesman said "there is not believed to be any third party involvement" in Mr Martin's death.

He also said detectives "are not looking for anyone else in connection with Kay's murder" and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.