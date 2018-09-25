Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Paul Collinson (left) pictured with his son Paul

A pedestrian who was hit by a car that had earlier been pursued by police has been named.

Paul Collinson, 54, died outside the County Hotel in the Walker area of Newcastle early on Monday. Officers had tried to stop a VW Passat shortly before but it had driven off.

His family said the father-of-three had a "smile as big as his heart".

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash, in which a second pedestrian was seriously hurt.

Mr Collinson's three children issued a statement on behalf of the family, which read: "It has been amazing to see how much our dad was truly loved by everyone.

"He had an infectious smile as big as his heart.

"Even though he's gone we know that he will live on in people's heart through their memories and the stories they will tell of him."