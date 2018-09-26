Image copyright Durham Police Image caption The weapons will all be disposed of by police

Almost 400 weapons including machetes, crossbows and a mace have been given to police during a week-long amnesty.

Collection bins were set up in 11 Durham Police stations where people could leave weapons anonymously.

Officers said they hoped the surrender would "take potentially deadly weapons" off the streets.

The 381-strong haul included 314 knives, 14 machetes, two crossbows and 27 penknives.

Also surrendered were a World War One American army trench knife with knuckleduster and an ornamental mace.

Lessons on knife crime have also been taught in primary schools as part of the campaign.

Insp Rachel Stockdale said: "Some of the knives which have been surrendered aren't typical of those officers would see day-to-day, but the amnesty has made sure those weapons don't fall into the wrong hands and we can continue to keep the people of County Durham and Darlington safe."

The weapons will now be "safely disposed of".