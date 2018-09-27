Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Paul Baveridge is wanted in connection with a large scale conspiracy to supply drugs

A man is wanted in connection with a "large scale" drug-dealing operation.

Durham Police said Paul Baveridge, 29, from Newton Aycliffe, knows he is wanted and is "evading police".

A force spokesman said he was last seen on 8 September and, though they believe he may have fled the UK, he could still be in the country.

Anyone harbouring him could be committing a criminal offence, the spokesman said.

Mr Baveridge is wanted in connection with a "large scale conspiracy to supply Class A drugs".

He is described as white and 6ft 4in (1.93m) tall.