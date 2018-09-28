Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption John Leslie, estates manager for Northumbria Police and Northumbria PCC Dame Vera Baird

Northumbria Police has sold off its former headquarters in Northumberland.

The force relocated its main base to Middle Engine Lane, Wallsend, in 2016, after the Ponteland site "stopped meeting the needs of modern policing".

Some of the buildings at Ponteland are listed and these will be refurbished, with much of the rest of the site expected to be used for new housing.

Northumbria PCC Dame Vera Baird QC said that the £21m raised from the sale would be ploughed back into policing.

'Future challenges'

Chief Constable Winton Keenen said: "We relocated much of our resource from Ponteland some time ago to ensure we could best serve our communities, whilst at the same time wrestling with the significant levels of financial cuts we continue to experience.

"This does close a chapter for Northumbria Police, but ensures we give ourselves the best opportunity to tackle the challenges of the future."

As well as the operational HQ, the site has had many uses over the last century, including a children's home, and a teacher training college.

The force's memorial garden has been moved to Middle Engine Lane.