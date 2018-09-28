Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The devise has been sent away for tests

A man has been arrested after a Taser-style stun weapon disguised as a police torch was seized in Sunderland.

Officers were called to the city's Mowbray Park on Wednesday evening after reports that a member of the public had been threatened.

Northumbria Police said a 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a prohibited weapon.

A force spokesman said the seized device had been sent away for further examination.

He added: "This was certainly an unusual find, but it is a device that could cause considerable harm.

"These types of devices are illegal and anyone found in possession of one could face a prison sentence if convicted at court.

"We have sent the device in question away for further examination and the suspect has been released under investigation pending further inquiries."