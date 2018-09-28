Sunderland arrest over stun weapon 'disguised as police torch'
A man has been arrested after a Taser-style stun weapon disguised as a police torch was seized in Sunderland.
Officers were called to the city's Mowbray Park on Wednesday evening after reports that a member of the public had been threatened.
Northumbria Police said a 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a prohibited weapon.
A force spokesman said the seized device had been sent away for further examination.
He added: "This was certainly an unusual find, but it is a device that could cause considerable harm.
"These types of devices are illegal and anyone found in possession of one could face a prison sentence if convicted at court.
"We have sent the device in question away for further examination and the suspect has been released under investigation pending further inquiries."