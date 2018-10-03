Image copyright Go Fund Me Image caption James McLaren disappeared on a night out on 23 December

A man was killed when he climbed into a commercial bin which was later unloaded and dropped off at a recycling plant, an inquest has heard.

James McLaren, known as Jay, was found dead at a recycling plant in Houghton-le-Spring on Christmas Eve.

The 28-year-old, from Sunderland, had last been seen during a night out in the city on 23 December.

A jury at Sunderland Coroners' Court found the death to be the result of an accident.

'Raise awareness'

The inquest had previously been told the father-of-one died as a combination of head and chest injuries, having suffered broken ribs and a fractured skull.

He had been reported missing following a night out with friends, and his family put out an appeal on social media.

One of the responses, the inquest was told, was that Mr McLaren had on a previous occasion crawled into a bin to sleep while drunk.

Assistant coroner Andrew Hetherington said he would be contacting local authorities to raise awareness about the importance of locking commercial bins.