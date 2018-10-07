Two people have died in a crash on a town bypass.

It involved a motorbike and a silver Honda near Prudhoe, Northumberland, at about 12:00 BST on Saturday.

A man riding the motorcycle died at the scene on the A695. The man driving the Honda was taken to hospital in Newcastle but later died.

A passenger in the car was also taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who has dash-cam footage of the crash to contact them.