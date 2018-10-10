Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Coulson's family said he would "help anyone in need"

A man found dead in a house in Northumberland has been described as "kind hearted" by his family.

Officers discovered the body of Steven Coulson, 47, at a property in Ford Park, Stakeford, near Ashington, on 6 October.

No details of his cause of death have been released.

Paul Johnson, 33, from Guide Post, Ashington, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court charged with his murder on Thursday.

A statement from Mr Coulson's family, released by Northumbria Police, said: " "We just wanted to say how moved we are as a family for the lovely response we've seen from everyone.

"It's been really overwhelming for us to see how popular Steven was and to know he will live on in everyone's memories.

"He was kind hearted and would happily anyone in need and we will miss him every day."